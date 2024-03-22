Pakistan urges Kabul to tackle terrorism as ‘shared concern’

In the wake of a recent deadly attack in Kandahar, Pakistan has called upon Afghanistan to collectively tackle the issue of terrorism as a ‘shared concern’, emphasising the need for collaborative efforts to combat this persistent threat.

The statement was issued by the foreign office on Friday, highlighting the imperative of joint action following the tragic incident.

The attack, which occurred just a day prior, involved a suicide bombing that claimed the lives of three individuals and left 12 others wounded in Kandahar, a city at the heart of Taliban-controlled territory in Afghanistan.

Despite the severity of the incident, no group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Expressing solidarity and sympathy, the foreign office had issued a press release on Thursday strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Kandahar. The release conveyed sincere condolences from the people and government of Pakistan to the bereaved families, alongside prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

Furthermore, the foreign office reiterated Pakistan’s staunch condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Emphasising the necessity of collective action, the foreign office stressed that terrorism remains a shared concern that demands mutual cooperation and concerted efforts from both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

This call for joint action aligns with Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to addressing terrorism through dialogue and collaboration with its Afghan counterparts.

FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, speaking at a weekly press briefing, underscored Pakistan’s prioritisation of dialogue and cooperation in resolving mutual concerns, particularly the threat posed by terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil.

Regarding recent airstrikes against targets of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group inside Afghanistan, launched in response to an attack on a Frontier Corps camp on March 16, Baloch reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to engaging in constructive dialogue with Afghanistan to combat terrorism effectively.

Despite tensions arising from the airstrikes, Pakistan she said remained dedicated to pursuing avenues of communication with Afghanistan to mitigate security challenges and preserve the longstanding friendship between the two nations.