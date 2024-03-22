Nation to mark decades’ long journey of resilience through annals of history

The 85th Pakistan Day is the day to celebrate the country’s identity as a separate nation and homeland to the Muslims of the Sub-continent by showcasing its strength and potential to the world that it had emerged victorious as a resilient nation after the creation of the motherland in 1947.

Nearly eight decades ago, the Muslims of the subcontinent had set a goal to get a separate homeland where they could lead their lives in accordance to Islamic injunctions and cultural traditions.

The Muslims, under the flag of All India Muslim League (AIML) founded on December 30, 1906 in Dhaka, got united by giving new impetus to the independence movement. It witnessed further momentum after Quaid-i-Azam spearheaded independence movement after formally joining AIML in 1913.

Realizing the fact, the great Quaid and Muslim leaders united millions of Muslims at Iqbal Park, Lahore (formerly Minto Park and now Minar-e-Pakistan), and passed a unanimous resolution on March 23, 1940 for a separate Muslim homeland.

In his two-hour presidential address to the session participants, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah narrated the events that took place in the past and concluded that Hindus and Muslims belonged to two different religious philosophies, social customs, and literary heritage.

With an unflinching resolve and great sacrifices rendered by the Muslims of the sub-continent under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the country came into being on August 14, 1947 and appeared on the world map as a sovereign state. Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, became the first Governor General of Pakistan with Liaqat Ali Khan becoming the first Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Every year, the nation celebrates March 23 as Pakistan Day with a renewed pledge to make country the strongest by all means, especially on economic and defense fronts so that no one could even think of casting an evil eye on the motherland.

Therefore, recalling Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s saying, as he rightly said, “There is no precedent to the pain we have been inflicted in the history rather we have to sacrifice more for the country.” Pakistan’s first Constitution came into being on March 23, 1956, marking the country’s successful transition to Islamic Republic.

Cultural organizations including the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), Pakistan Academy of Letters, National Book Foundation, National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) were all set to hold various events and activities in connection with Pakistan Day.

Former Executive Director of Lok Virsa and Folklorist Uxi Mufti while highlighting significance of Pakistan’s cultural heritage in the country’s identity said that the demand for Pakistan was made on the ideology of Islam. “This future pathway includes preserving languages, traditions, habitats, poems, and songs, all of which contribute to the diverse tapestry of Pakistani culture”.

Advocate Qaiser Haroon Gill said that it was on this day in 1940 that Muslims of the sub-continent passed the Pakistan Resolution and made the demand for a separate homeland where they could freely lead their lives in accordance with Islamic ideals. He paid rich tribute to the founding father of the nation whose struggles and sacrifices led to the creation of Pakistan. The country had faced many challenges at the time of independence but despite these challenges, the country made tremendous achievements in every field of life through continuous hard work, he added.