Business services exports decline by 4%

Pakistan’s exports of business services have dipped by 4% in the first eight months of the current fiscal year compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The country earned $1.058 billion from business service exports during this period, down from $1.104 billion in the corresponding eight months of the previous fiscal year. This reflects a slight decline in the sector’s overall performance.

However, there is a brighter spot in the data. Compared to February 2023, business service exports in February 2024 witnessed a 7% increase, reaching $122 million.

The PBS data also highlights a fluctuation within the current fiscal year. Business service exports peaked at $151 million in January 2024 but then dipped to $122 million in February, indicating a 19% decrease on a monthly basis.

It’s important to note that the total service sector exports, which include business services along with other categories like travel services, have reached $5 billion in the first eight months of the current fiscal year.