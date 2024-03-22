Daily Times

Women’s basketball icon Clark faces her last March Madness

Caitlin Clark’s incredible college basketball career is down to the final games, but the 22-year-old University of Iowa guard’s impact figures to be felt for a long time to come.

Clark’s deadly skills as a 3-point sharpshooter have made her an iconic talent, taking the all-time National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) women’s scoring record and attracting sellout crowds and huge television audiences in the process.

When she scored 35 points in her final regular-season game, Clark overtook 1960s star Pete Maravich for the NCAA major college scoring record — for men or women.

In the process, a girl from Iowa’s state capital of Des Moines has become a global icon, sellout crowds watching her every game and sponsors inking deals even before she departs for the Women’s NBA, with Indiana likely to make her a top draft pick. “It’s hard to wrap my head around having an impact globally. That’s my goal and my dream and what I want to do,” Clark said.

