Social media is not reality: Momina Iqbal

Showbiz starlet Momina Iqbal got candid about the illusion of social media as she advised her fans not to believe everything they see online.

In a recent conversation with a digital magazine, actor Momina Iqbal shared a little piece of advice for her fans, stressing not to get influenced by or idealise the extravagant lifestyle portrayed by certain social media celebrities, as it can be fake and not in real-time at most times.

“I was surprised, I was actually talking to a friend as well the other day, who are these people who wake up in the morning, get ready and go to restaurants to take pictures and post on social media. And here we are, who can’t even get up in the morning,” Iqbal wondered.

“Whenever I have a day off, I like to stay in bed all day and just relax, and not go anywhere at all,” she added.

Further, in a message to her fans, the ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ actor said, “I also receive a lot of messages, but sometimes, I post pictures which I have probably clicked a week ago, because how is anybody else going to know about what’s going on in your life?”

“Social media is not at all the truth. It’s not the reality of the present moment. The people who look at us and take it in a negative way, it is not the truth. We are the same as you guys, we also laze around the house when we don’t feel like it,” Iqbal concluded. On the work front, Iqbal last received acclaim for her performance as Falak in the drama serial ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’, co-starring Humayun Ashraf, Mashal Khan and Salman Saeed.