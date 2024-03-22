Why did Mehmood Aslam turn down the role of Nauman Ijaz’s father?

Pakistan entertainment industry senior actor Mehmood Aslam disclosed that he was offered the role of Nauman Ijaz’s father which he did not agree to. Recently, Aslam participated in a private TV channel’s Ramadan transmission in which he discussed contemporary dramas and raised objections to the casting of actors. The host asked the actor that how do you feel when you are offered the role of the father of actors who are only a few years younger than you? On a question from the host, Aslam revealed that he was recently offered the role of Nauman Ijaz’s father in a project despite the fact that Ijaz is only a few years younger than him. Therefore, he refused to play that role. At the same time, he said to Nadia Khan in a humorous manner, “Look Nadia, please take a stand these kinds of roles.”