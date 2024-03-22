Women being deprived right to inheritance in KP

It has been reported that there is an increase in deprivation of women’s right to inheritance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the report of the Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH), around 699 women haven’t received their due share in the property, depriving them of their rightful inheritance since last year.

Approximately 613 were unable to obtain their property share in 2023, and this year 86 such cases have been reported.

FOSPAH was only successful in securing property for 2 women.

The highest rate of such cases was in Peshawar, where 343 women couldn’t obtain their property share, while in Mardan, 55 women were deprived of their right to property share.

According to FOSPAH sources, property cases require extensive time to resolve, as legal proceedings are quite time-consuming.

The opposite parties are provided with 2 or 3 chances to appear in the case. Non-bailable arrest warrants are issued in case of non-appearance in the case.