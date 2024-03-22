The Art of Forming Habits in the Month of Ramadan

Observing Ramadan fasting has potential health benefits if practiced correctly, but improper fasting methods can lead to adverse effects. This Ramadan, discover strategies for maintaining a balanced diet during iftar and Suhoor, promoting sustained health and well-being. Implement our tips to incorporate beneficial lifestyle adjustments for an enriching Ramadan experience, fostering rejuvenation in the mind, body, and soul.

Firstly, begin your iftar meal with a comforting bowl of soup. It soothes the stomach following a day of fasting, replenishing fluids in your body and priming the digestive system for the blessed meal ahead.

You can opt for healthier cooking techniques like grilling, boiling, simmering, and roasting to create lighter dishes. Enhance the flavor of your meals by incorporating an array of vegetables, herbs, and spices.

For a nutritious iftar main course, opt for a well-rounded dish incorporating carbohydrates such as rice, pasta, or potatoes, alongside a protein source like beef, chicken, or fish, complemented by cooked vegetables. Avoiding high-sodium foods like canned or processed items, salted nuts, and pickles, as they can intensify thirst while fasting. The temptation of delicious sweets is undeniable. To prevent excessive calorie intake, relish and share the delectable and inventive treats with your family, ensuring you always maintain portion control and moderation. Maintaining balance and moderation is essential for promoting optimal health during Ramadan.

Remember to stay hydrated throughout the sacred month of Ramadan as studies show that our body needs carbohydrates and water after breaking a fast.

During the month of Ramadan, people are tempted to adopt a more inactive lifestyle. To counteract this, ensure to engage in physical activity, such as taking a walk daily, approximately two hours after breaking your fast with iftar. This period allows for proper digestion of your meal while helping you burn more calories. Certain people tend to consume larger quantities of food, potentially resulting in weight gain. To counteract this, it is advisable to have a nutritious iftar, practice moderation when indulging in starters and sweets, prioritize the consumption of fruits and vegetables, avoid sugary beverages, and engage in daily physical activity. These habits will help in effectively managing your weight during this period. Moreover, smokers usually tend to light a cigarette right after iftar which is harmful to the body. Some feel that if a person is fasting and does not smoke for about 13 to 14 hours a day, they can do it throughout the year. However, if there is a strong impulse, one should wait till at least 30 to 40 minutes after iftar to have a smoke – or better yet, move to alternatives that are now available in the market, which have been scientifically proven to be less harmful.

Suhoor, an essential meal during Ramadan, supplies essential sustenance and energy to endure the day’s fasting, making it more manageable. Opt for a nourishing selection rich in slow-releasing carbohydrates, such as whole grain bread, rice, and cereals, to support stable blood sugar levels throughout the day.

In essence, Ramadan serves as a powerful catalyst for positive change, urging us to break free from detrimental habits and embrace better, more fulfilling lifestyles. Let us carry the spirit of transformation forward, staying steadfast in our commitment to self-improvement long after the month concludes. By nurturing consistency in our actions, we not only honor the essence of Ramadan but also ensure that its profound lessons continue to shape our lives for the better, day after day, year after year.