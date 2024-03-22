Zulfi Bukhari’s appeal against rejection of nomination papers thrown out

Election Appellate Tribunal has rejected PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari’s appeal against rejection of his nomination papers for Senate elections while also throwing out an appeal against acceptance of nomination papers of another PTI leader Yasmin Rashid, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

Justice Shahid Hassan Bilal on Friday rejected Zulfi Bukhari’s appeal after hearing arguments of his counsel against Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision.

Meanwhile, Election Appellate Tribunal also rejected appeal filed against PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid’s nomination papers for Senate elections. Justice Shahid Hassan Bilal refuted PML-N leader Shahbaz Khokhar’s appeal against acceptance of Dr Yasmin Rashid’s papers for Senate elections. Shahbaz Khokar contended that in her documents submitted for Senate elections, Dr Yasmin Rashid mentioned her income of Rs8.6 million but she did not mention the source of her income. Dr Yasmin Rashid’s counsel pleaded that she received Rs5.2 million from abroad. After hearing the arguments, Justice Shahid Bilal reserved his verdict and later rejected PML-N leader’s appeal against Dr Yasmin Rashid and upheld ECP’s decision in favour of the PTI leader.

Malik Muhammad Ashraf Khokhar is a senior court reporter with City News Network. He has been associated with the group since 2011 and primarily covers news related to the Supreme Court, and the judicial and administrative affairs of the Lahore High Court.