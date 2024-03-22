Lu’s poll concerns result of ‘misunderstanding’: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Thursday said while Pakistan values its relationship with the United States, but there were several misunderstandings regarding Pakistan’s election laws during the Congressional panel hearing a day earlier.

“In the meeting of the American committee yesterday, there were several misunderstandings regarding Pakistani election laws,” the spokesperson said during a FO’s weekly press briefing today.

A day earlier, Donald Lu, the US Assistant Secretary of State, appeared as a key witness at a hearing House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee titled ‘Pakistan After the elections: Examining the future of Democracy in Pakistan and the US Pakistan relationship’. During the hearing, Lu called for an investigation into the electoral fraud claims, saying that the US is closely monitoring the probe into the rigging allegations. He also mentioned “undue restrictions on freedom of expression, and peaceful assembly” during the February 8 polls.

Commenting on the matter pertaining to the sentencing of Dr Shakeel Afridi, the doctor who helped the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) locate Al Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan, Baloch said Pakistan’s stand on this issue is old. “He has been punished by a Pakistani court. Any exchange of prisoners is not discussed in the media,” she said.

The spokesperson, when speaking about the progress in the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, said it is in the country’s interest to proceed with it. “Pakistan government’s decision on the Pak-Iran gas pipeline will be its own decision,” she said, adding that Pakistan is constructing the project in its territory.

Baloch highlighted that the government is committed to the construction of the pipeline, as that is the first point at the moment. The spokesperson also touched upon the terror attack in Gwadar, highlighting that the security forces thwarted it and termed militant groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army as a threat to the region.

After a group of gunmen stormed the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) colony on Wednesday, security forces acted swiftly and foiled the fierce attack. A large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists. Baloch, during the press briefing, also spoke about the recent altercations with Afghanistan following the terrors attacks on Pakistan’s security forces which martyred seven personnel of the armed forces last weekend and the retaliatory action taken by Pakistan Army.

“On March 18, Pakistan carried out an operation on the bases of terrorism in Afghanistan based on intelligence information. Pakistan did not do this action against Afghan people and army,” the spokesperson said, adding that contact between Islamabad and Kabul was made after the attack. She also mentioned that a protest letter was given to the Afghan authorities in this regard, adding that the foreign minister had expressed his concern to his Afghan counterpart over the phone.

However, she declined to comment on operational details of the March 18 operation.

“Pakistan has on several occasions provided details of terrorist hideouts to Afghanistan. The hideouts of terrorist organisation [Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan] TTP are in Afghanistan,” Baloch said.

The FO spokesperson maintained that the Pak-Afghan border is “stable and peaceful”, stressing that Pakistan has repeatedly asked Afghanistan for a joint strategy to combat terrorism and to solve the problem. Pakistan has, Baloch said, repeatedly stated that it prioritises dialogue on issues of bilateral concern. It did not occupy Afghanistan and respects its territorial sovereignty, she added. “Pakistan wants better relations with Afghanistan. Our goal is to move forward,” she reaffirmed.