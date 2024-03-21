Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, March 22, 2024


Gold at Rs232,400 a tola as global prices hit record high

Agencies

Gold price in the country surged for the third consecutive session by Rs4,600 per tola on Thursday after the price in the international market reached an all-time high. According to the data provided by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price for one tola of 24-karat gold increased to Rs232,400 from Rs227,800. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased to Rs199,245 from Rs195,302, showing an uptick of Rs3,943. Following suit, the price for 10 grams of 22-karat gold increased to Rs182,642 from Rs179,027, going up by Rs3,615. Earlier, gold price in the country fell last week for the first time in four weeks by Rs2,700 (-1.17 percent) per tola.The gold rate for a single tola of 24-karat increased to Rs230,200 from Rs220,300. During the month of February, the price for one tola of 24-karat gold increased by Rs200 to Rs215,700 from Rs215,500 while in January, the price for one tola of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs4,500 to Rs215,500 from Rs220,000. On the other hand, gold futures in the international market as of 1140 hours GMT were available at $2,207.10 per ounce, showing an uptick of $21. Out of the $21 increase, -$3.40 was due to strengthening of the US dollar and +$24.40 was due to predominant buyers, according to the Kitco Gold Index.

Submit a Comment