Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, March 22, 2024


Andy Murray beats weary Matteo Berrettini to advance at the Miami Open

AP

Andy Murray won another lengthy match with Matteo Berrettini, who appeared weary and leaned on his racket to keep his balance during Murray’s 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory Wednesday at the Miami Open.

Playing his first match on the ATP Tour this season, Berrettini was serving with Murray leading 5-2 in the second set when he seemed to become dizzy, resting his racket on the court to hold himself up. He was visited by a medical attendant, who checked his blood pressure before play continued. Berrettini left the court after dropping that set but was able to finish the match, which last 2 hours, 49 minutes. It was a rematch of Murray’s 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) victory that lasted more than 4 1/2 hours in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open. “It was obviously a great win for me,” Murray said.

Submit a Comment