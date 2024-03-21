Kevin Durant continues climb up NBA career scoring list, passes Shaq for eighth place

Kevin Durant continued to climb the NBA’s list of career scoring leaders, passing big man Shaquille O’Neal for No. 8 with 22 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 115-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. The 35-year-old Durant now has 28,610 career points. He’s passed multiple greats on the scoring list this season, including Hakeem Olajuwon, Elvin Hayes, Moses Malone and Carmelo Anthony. Durant, a 14-time All-Star, shows no signs of slowing down. The 6-foot-11 forward is scoring nearly 28 points per game in his 17th season, which is just above his career average. “I’m grateful to be in the category with some of the greatest,” Durant said. “We all know what Shaq meant to the game of basketball. So to be up there with him is a major, major honor in my opinion.”