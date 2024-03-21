Shakira says it’s ‘good not to have a husband’ post Gerard Pique split

Latin pop star Shakira opened up about her life as a single mom to her two sons after a much-public breakup with Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique, when she said it’s kind of good not to have a husband.

In a new interview with an audio streaming service, Shakira spoke about her breakup with Pique and disclosed that living away from Barcelona with her kids has helped her in moving on with her life.

She said, “In a way, it’s kind of good not to have a husband because that I don’t know why it was dragging me down, man Now I feel like working. I feel like writing songs. I feel like making music. It’s a compulsive need of mine that I didn’t feel before.” Notably, the singer is releasing her 12th studio album, her first in seven years, titled ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don’t Cry Anymore)’, on March 22.

She also added, “There were many lessons in that whole experience. Like you said, society teaches us to conceal our feelings in front of our kids. But I think that’s a mistake, because they know better and they perceive things in many different ways But if you’re brave enough to talk about things, talk about it with them to understand how they’re perceiving reality as well.” “Open up a conversation, open up a dialogue where they can also give their opinions, and embrace their own vulnerability as well,” Shakira advised. Pertinent to note that the Latin performer, Shakira and star soccer player Gerard Pique announced their split in June 2022, with a joint statement via their PR agency. Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, were together for 11 years and share two sons, Milan and Sasha.

While the singer directed her focus towards her music career following the split, her former partner Pique began dating Clara Chia Marti, with whom he allegedly cheated on Shakira.