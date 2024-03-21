Asim Azhar finds serenity in Iran and Iraq this Ramadan

Celebrated Pakistani singer Asim Azhar has embarked on a spiritual journey to Iran and Iraq, spending the holy month of Ramadan immersed in the rich cultural and religious heritage of these nations.

Azhar, accompanied by his parents, has been capturing the essence of Ramadan in the historic cities of Qom in Iran and Najaf in Iraq. Sharing snapshots of his experience on his Instagram handle, the singer has been awe-struck by the beauty of the mosques and the spiritual ambiance surrounding these sacred sites.

In one of his Instagram posts, Azhar expressed gratitude for the opportunity to commence Ramadan in the proximity of Ahl-e-Bayt (as), reflecting on the profound significance of the experience for him and his family.

“Ramadan Mubarak So lucky to be seeing the start of this holy month at the doorstep of Ahl-e-Bayt (as) with my family, Alhamdulillah. Aap sab ke liye duaa aur pyaar,” Azhar captioned.

Furthermore, the singer shared heartfelt sentiments about his visit to Najaf, stating, “Left my heart in Najaf with Imam Ali (as) ap sab ke liye bohat dua aur pyaar yahan se.”

Azhar’s pilgrimage during Ramadan underscores the spiritual significance that these destinations hold for Muslims worldwide. His journey not only resonates with his personal faith but also serves as an inspiration for his fans, showcasing a blend of devotion and cultural exploration.

Asim Azhar, known for his melodious voice and captivating performances in the Pakistani music industry, continues to win the hearts of the public with his talent and humility. Through his journey, he invites his followers to embrace the spirit of Ramadan and seek solace in the timeless traditions of Islam.