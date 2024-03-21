Chinese Company wants to invest in manufacturing

Shenzhen Herofun Bio Tech Co. Ltd. from China has expressed interest in investing in Punjab across various sectors, particularly in setting up manufacturing facilities for mobile devices, laptops, and tablets.

According to Gwadar Pro, a delegation from the Chinese company visited Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) and had a productive session with Dr. Suhail Saleem, Director General Investment and Trade and Deputy Manager Talha Tariq.

Their visit aimed to explore potential investment opportunities for establishing mobile device, laptop, and tablet manufacturing facilities near Lahore. The meeting concluded on a positive note that the Chinese group will submit a formal proposal while PBIT committed to providing necessary support and facilitation throughout the process, the report added.