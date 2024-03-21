Pakistan urges Indian govt to lift curbs on banned parties in IIOJK

Pakistan has urged the government of India to lift the curbs on the banned parties of Hurriyat leaders in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in her weekly press briefing in Islamabad, today, said the Indian government had outlawed 14 political parties in the occupied territory, including the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League and four factions of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League.

She said Pakistan reiterates its commitment to extend its moral political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they were given their self-determination right under the UN Security Council resolutions.

She says that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed region at the international level, pending with the World Body for last several decades.