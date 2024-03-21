

LAHORE: District Committee for Special Measures and MPA Chaudhry Hassaan Riaz has said that under the special initiative of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the cleanliness campaign has been started across the district in which Special attention will be given to cleanliness in all the tehsils. He said that the Chief Minister’s vision is to make the entire Punjab an ideal province through the best measures regarding cleanliness. Hassaan Riaz said that teams have been formed under the supervision of deputy commissioners across the province for the cleanliness campaign, who will see to the cleanliness work in their district up to the tehsil level and UC level and will beautify the district including their cities. In response to a question, Hassaan Riaz said that under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, they will take the country on a path of development and take the country forward and become the leader of developed countries. Will stand in rows. The former incompetent ruler Imran Niazi was a temptation that has caused a lot of damage to Pakistan, but now under the government of Muslim League-N, Pakistan will once again become stable and strong, from which the country will emerge as an Asian tiger in the near future.