A new variant of corona virus, JN1, has come to light in Peshawar. 2 employees of Khyber Medical University were infected with JN1 virus.

In this regard, Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sent a letter to the District Health Officer.

In this post, it was stated that 2 employees of Khyber Medical University have been infected with JN1 virus.

The post said that steps should be taken to prevent the spread of the virus. This year, 9 patients affected by corona virus came to light in the province.

Director of Public Health Dr. Irshad Roghani says that the prevalence of JN1 variant is 83%, the death rate is lower than the JN1 variant of Corona. A public advisory has also been issued regarding the virus.