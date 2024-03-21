Punjab Assembly: Riot by opposition, boycott of government members

In the meeting of the Punjab Assembly today, there has been commotion and noise on the part of the opposition while the government members have boycotted the meeting.

The meeting of the Punjab Assembly began under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal, but it was adjourned for 10 minutes due to the agitation and noise of the opposition.

The meeting has been boycotted by the government members.

Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal gave Bilal Yasin the task of persuading the government members to bring them back.