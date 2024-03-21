Systems Limited wins Best Core Banking implementation award by IBS Intelligence

Systems Limited, a Global SI and premier technology company, has won the prestigious “Best Core Banking Implementation ” award from IBS Intelligence for modernizing the Core Banking operations of Samba Bank Limited.

The IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards are known for honoring banks and technology partners showcasingexcellence in implementation and innovations using emerging technologies within the banking and financial sector. The fifth edition of these awards received more than 250 nominations from 49 countries.

Out of these remarkable participations, Systems Limited has been recognized for its outstanding work in modernizing the Core Banking platform for Samba Bank, solidifying its reputation as a major player in the global banking technology industry.

This award is a testament to Systems’ exceptional implementation strategy and the innovative use of tools and accelerators that enabled Samba Bank to seamlessly embrace the new upgrade and adhere to the updated regulatory requirements.During this transformation, Systems Limited leveraged Pakistan Model Bank which is a country model bank framework developed in house to facilitate rapid deployment and allow banks to meet industry regulations and local best practices.

“This recognition is a testament to our transformative journey that not only propels Samba Bank toward its long-term vision of digital excellence but also solidifies the relationship we share with Systems Limited. Their unwavering support and capabilities have been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of our digital transformation. With this accolade, we promise our clients the commitment to excellence and always achieving innovation in the banking industry.”

Ahmad Tariq Azam

President & CEO, Samba Bank Limited

“Achieving this prestigious award reflects our enduring partnership with Samba Bank Limited, spanning multiple transformative initiatives over the years in various countries. Our success in the global market is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence, with our clients at the center of everything we do. This award is not only a recognition of our achievements but also a reaffirmation of our commitment to empowering our clients to thrive in a fast-evolving financial landscape.”

Ammara Masood

Global industries GM BFS, Systems Limited

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the teams at Samba Bank and Systems Limited for their well-deserved win in the category of ‘Best Core Banking Project Implementation’. Systems’ transformation for Samba Bank seamlessly aligned with the bank’s vision for innovation and customer-centric banking services, modernizing a resilient core banking platform with cutting-edge digital capabilities.What truly caught our judges’ attention was the seamless implementation thanks to Systems Limited’s use of Pakistan Model Bank, which helped in introducing pre-configured, localized functionalities and industry best practices for the bank.”

Nikhil Gokhale, Director – Research & Digital Properties at IBS Intelligence

