No Cross-border Attacks

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unequivocally conveyed that his government would not tolerate any terrorism originating from across the border. On an ideal day, such enunciation might have prompted many to criticise him for toeing an aggressive line, but given the extraordinary circumstances wherein neighbour after neighbour seeks to test Pakistan’s resolve towards its sovereignty, this bold stance should scream out a determination to take concerted action against those threatening the stability and security of Pakistan. The prime minister’s firm declaration can be traced back to the long-standing issue of cross-border terrorism and the continuous flow of militants and weapons from adjoining countries. Pakistan has repeatedly urged Kabul to exercise restraint and align itself with the right side in its fight against terrorism. However, the response from the Afghan authorities has been limited, prompting Pakistan to maintain a proactive stance to safeguard its interests.

The situation became downright chaotic in the wake of the latest provocations and skirmishes on the Afghan frontier. Yet, here too, Pakistan chose to maintain relative calm and proceed with caution. Its authorities have displayed restraint and patience in handling the situation; avoiding any escalations that could further destabilize the region. This measured approach underscores Pakistan’s commitment to peace and security in the face of external threats. Earlier this year, Pakistan conducted counter-strikes against Iran in response to provocations along the border, prompting Tehran to reconsider its aggressive tactics. These retaliatory measures served as a reminder that Pakistan stands fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and tackle any attempts to disrupt its peace and stability. While it may wish for peace in the neighbourhood, it carries the capacity to strategically respond to external threats; upholding its national interests and protecting its citizens from harm. Notwithstanding the zeal of our soldiers, the proverbial monstrosity cannot be overlooked. Despite efforts to contain terrorism and maintain security, Pakistan has witnessed a resurgence of militant activities that have resulted in significant casualties. With over 1,500 violence-related fatalities and just as many injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in the year 2023 alone, statistics have reached a six-year high. The escalating ordeal, therefore, underscores the urgency of addressing the root causes of terrorism and mobilising international support to combat this global threat effectively. As for PM Sharif, a strong and unwavering stand against external threats might have been the right call, but words are just words until action is behind them. Protecting the people and upholding the sovereignty of the crescent-adorned flag in the face of evolving security dynamics is a herculean task, which requires support from all stakeholders. The attack on Gwadar, for instance, bears a grave message for anyone wishing to listen. *