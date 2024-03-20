Sharp decline in solar panel rates in Lahore markets

The prices of solar panels have been slashed significantly in the Lahore markets on Wednesday as the cost of the system ranging from seven to 15 kilowatts has been reduced by Rs200,000. Price of a system of seven kilowatts has been decreased by Rs100,000 to Rs825,000 while the new price of a 10-kilowatt system has been fixed at Rs1.125 million. The cost of 12-kilowatt system has been fixed at Rs1.4 million after a decrease of Rs200,000. The cost of 15-kilowatt system has been fixed at Rs1.6 million while a shortfall of Rs200,000 was recorded in 16 kilowatt system. All on-grid solar systems are priced while shifting to a hybrid system will cost extra for batteries.