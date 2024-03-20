Is Salman launching Arhaan? Arbaaz reacts

Arbaaz Khan recently reacted to the rumours of Salman Khan launching his son Arhaan in the industry. Speaking about the same, the actor said that he wants his son to ‘fly, fall and make mistakes’.

Arbaaz Khan has reacted to rumours of Salman Khan casting his son Arhaan and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan in a film.

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that ‘these are still rumours’ to him. However, Arhaan, who recently graduated from a film school in Long Island in the US, is prepping up for his big Bollywood debut.

It was earlier reported that Salman would soon launch both his nephews in a bromance film. Speaking to News18, Arbaaz refuted the same and said, “I don’t know. They’re still rumours, according to me. This news hasn’t reached my ears yet.” He continued, “It’s pretty evident based on his preparations that that’s where he wants to be. He has gone to a film school and has done other things also.”

Speaking more about his son, the ‘Fashion’ actor continued, “Arhaan is now concentrating on his career. He’s just a young boy. He’ll be 22 this year. He’s preparing himself for his future.

He’s a very hard-working, sincere and dedicated kid. If all goes well, his focus is right and luck is on his side. I’m quite sure that he’ll make it because of his efforts.”

In the same interview, Arbaaz also stated how his son approaches him for guidance in most of his decisions. “I don’t want to keep him in a protective environment, inside a bubble.

I want him to fly, fall, make mistakes and learn so that he understands that the world is a tough place”, he said.

Arhaan is the son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora. Meanwhile, on Arbaaz’s work-front, he is gearing up for the release of his next production, ‘Patna Shuklla’, on March 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The movie features Raveena Tandon, late actor Satish Kaushik and Jatin Goswami in key roles.