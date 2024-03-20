Sara Chaudhry shares how she moved from showbiz to spirituality

Former model and television actor Sara Chaudhry, while appearing in a podcast, has shared her turnaround from showbiz life to spirituality.

Discussing her religious transformation, she said, “My parents were always inclined to Islam. They always emphasised Namaz and Quran. My father was quite strict about Namaz.

“He used to ask me about prayers daily. My mother was regular with her Salah even in her youth. Also, we used to observe Ramadan with great zest. Besides, I was very spiritual; I used to pray for guidance, wanting Allah to mould me into the person He desires.

“I realised that peace is found in Allah’s name and righteousness.”

She further said: “I realised that true guidance comes after aligning your life with the wishes of Allah. Amidst my career and reflections, another incident led to my guidance. My young Khala passed away at the age of 38.

“It was then I decided to leave the showbiz industry. It was shocking for me, a reality check. The restrictions imposed by my family also contributed to my spiritual transformation, said Chaudhry.

“I wasn’t allowed to move outside with my friends much. These restrictions were a blessing for me, which helped in my spiritual journey,” she said.

Sara Chaudhry said she joined showbiz to support her parents as she always wanted them to have a house and basic facilities.

Chaudhry rose to fame through a PTV long play Chokhat. Her other notable dramas include Behlawa, Tere Pehlu Main, Teri Ik Nazar, Din Dhalay, Chahat, Malangi and Tum Kahan Hum Kahan. Sara joined showbiz in 2002/2003 and left it in 2010.