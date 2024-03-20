Shaista Lodhi finds joy in Adnan Siddiqui’s company

Popular Pakistani host and actress Shaista Lodhi has expressed admiration and jubilation for having an incredible company with one of her long-term best buddies and established actor Adnan Siddiqui during a Ramadan show Jeeto Pakistan, saying: “Never a dull moment with you.”

Shaista Lodhi and Adnan Sidquui have been spotted as best buddies during the entertainment industry who always exhibit exceptional yet unspeakable bonds, particularly whenever collaborate together for some project. The dynamic duo every year participates in the chart-topping Ramadan special show Jeeto Pakistan and serves great delight and entertainment among the audience.

Lately, the female star Shaista Lodhi has taken to her Instagram handle with some attention-grabbing photographs of herself along with Adnan Siddiqui from the show in which the duo is seen exuding charm and grace together while indulging in various fun activities during the show.

Shaista is seen looking resplendent in a beige-coloured outfit including a long shirt paired with fitted trousers, a large dupatta, and a matching heel: however, it was her dark red lip colour that made her beauty look more charming there.

Moving on, on the other hand, Adnan Siddiqui is seen looking cool in blue and white kurta pyjamas with a matching ‘chashma’ on face.

Here are the praising words Shaista stated in the caption of the clicks for Adnan Sidiqui: “Dost tau phir dost hota hai… had a great time doing the show with you.”