PHC restrains ECP disqualification move against KP CM Gandapur

The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday suspended ECP disqualification proceedings against KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The court issued notices to the parties.

Justice Waqar questioned, if the matter was already being heard by the election commission. The court remarked that after the Supreme Court’s verdict, no institution has been authorized to declare someone ‘truthful’ and ‘trustworthy’. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last week accepted a plea seeking the disqualification of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for hearing. The election watchdog also directed the chief minister to appear before the District Election Commissioner on March 26. A two-member ECP bench issued a short order on the plea, maintaining that Ali Amin Gandapur did not submit his assets to the election commission.

In the plea, it was contended that Ali Amin Gandapur had got 735 kanals of land in Dera Ismail Khan transferred in his name unlawfully.