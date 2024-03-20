Nawaz Sharif’s picture to stay on ration bags: IHC

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking immediate removal of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s picture from Ramazan ration bag. Lahore High Court judge Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition to remove Nawaz Sharif’s picture from ration bag. Lawyer Salma Riaz advanced arguments on behalf of the petitioner.

The counsel for the petitioner took the stand that money of public exchequer could not be used for personal promotion and distribution of flour in that manner was against the dignity of citizens.

The petitioner requested the court to stop printing of the PML-N leader’s picture on the ration bag. He also prayed to the court to direct authorities concerned not to harm the self-esteem of the citizens while distributing the flour. He also urged the court to issue an order for the Punjab government directing it to pay money of Benazir Income Support Programme to the people at their doorstep.

The court rejected the plea to immediately remove Nawaz Sharif’s photo from the Ramazan package ration bags and issued a notice to the Punjab government seeking its response.