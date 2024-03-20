GEPCO asked to clarify position on equipment ‘import’ from Iran

The Engineering Development Board (EDB) has urged the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) to clarify its position regarding the import of equipment for power transmission from Iran in alleged violation of prescribed rules.

GEPCO Shaheen Traders had written to the engineering board about the plan to import 132kV power transmission equipment from Iran.

They had said that it was unjust to import equipment when it’s easily available in Pakistan. They had added that the decision to import equipment would cause a loss to the national kitty.

Responding, the EDB asked the power utility to address the concerns of GEPCO Shaheen Traders.