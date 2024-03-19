Negotiations on the final tranche of the IMF loan between Pakistan and the IMF have been completed

If the talks between Pakistan and the IMF are successful, Pakistan will get the final installment of 1.1 billion dollars under the standby arrangement.

According to sources in the Ministry of Finance, if the talks between Pakistan and the IMF are successful, Pakistan will get the last installment of 1.1 billion dollars under the standby arrangement.

The announcement by the IMF is likely to be issued today, after the completion of the current program, Pakistan is also interested in a new 4-year program from the IMF, in which the loan value may be 7 and a half billion dollars.

On the other hand, US Ambassador Donald Bloom met with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, in which the loan program between Pakistan and the IMF was discussed.

The Finance Minister apprised the US Ambassador of progress in talks with the IMF, while also reviewing US support for Pakistan’s economic reform goals.