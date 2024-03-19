FIA action on the direction of the Interior Minister, a factory manufacturing substandard drugs was caught

On the instructions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) task force seized an unregistered, substandard medicine manufacturing factory in Gajumata in Lahore .

The FIA spokesperson says that the drugs were being manufactured in a polluted environment without drip approval.

He said that the factory was sealed for violation of the Drug Act while an accused was arrested.

The spokesperson of FIA said that drug samples will also be obtained for the drug testing lab