Climate Disasters and Pakistan

Ever since climate change decided to make a leap from activists’ slogans and send shockwaves across the globe with unprecedented freak events (or should we say, phenomenon), the international community has been forced to open its eyes to the catastrophe staring in its face. But while the notorious oblivion may have taken a step back, the world is still not ready to accept responsibility and realise that the crisis is hitting some countries particularly hard. In recent years, the impacts of climate change in Pakistan have been devastating, from a flood of biblical proportions tearing through our doorstep in 2022 and a constant flux of weather patterns eliminating spring and fall altogether; culminating in an unbearable shift in agricultural patterns.

It might be hard to believe but climate change actually holds the capacity to pose a greater threat to Pakistan than terrorism. Exacerbating the existing social, economic, and political challenges in the entire region, with potentially catastrophic consequences, the wrath of Mother Nature is believed to be a major cause for the upcoming bloody battles. Talk about an increase in poverty, a significant deterioration in food security, and stoking tensions across neighbours or provinces haranguing for resources, a lot of what Pakistan faces today is because of climate change and tragically, the worse is yet to come.

But as international media does make a fleeting mention of the cost that Pakistan is being forced to pay as an aloof bystander in the Global North’s pursuit of bigger profits and economic clout, the actual perpetuators are not in a mood to listen.

The last two years saw Islamabad using every possible platform to emphasise how Pakistan is bearing the brunt of climate change while contributing very little to the crisis. As one of the top ten countries at risk of climate change despite being one of the smallest contributors to greenhouse emissions, what logic explains why Pakistan alone should face scathing temperatures on top of more frequent, severe and unannounced arrivals of natural disasters? Enough has already been written and argued about how its glacial stores are in peril and how that would translate to utter misery across the length and breadth of the country.

There’s more. As Pakistan grapples with the impacts of climate change, it is clear that the country cannot tackle this crisis alone. The dire situation is not a secret. While Pakistan fights against a myriad of climatically-induced challenges, it needs the support of the rest of the world to survive. Only the resolve of international cooperation and solidarity in addressing the climate crisis could help it build a more sustainable future or at least be in a better shape to stomach the constant blows to its belly.

Pakistan is in urgent need of assistance to adapt to the changing climate, build resilience, and mitigate the impacts of global warming. From investing in renewable energy to implementing climate-smart agriculture practices, there exists a range of solutions that can help Pakistan navigate the challenges posed by climate change. Recent initiatives taken by the civilian and military leadership show how they are ready to clean up their house and take charge in a changed atmosphere, However, these solutions require financial resources, technical expertise, and political will – all of which Pakistan cannot provide on its own.

Because the impacts of climate change in Pakistan are profound and far-reaching in a country that already faces significant challenges to its social, economic, and environmental stability, the only humane and sustainable option for the international community would be to help it adapt, mitigate, and build resilience to the impacts of climate change. By working together, we can create a more sustainable future for Pakistan and for all countries facing the growing threat of climate change.

It is time for action, solidarity, and cooperation to tackle the climate crisis head-on and ensure a safer, more resilient world for future generations. Let it be clear to all that natural disasters do not understand the concept of man-drawn boundaries.

If today, we are standing on the brink of the precipice, those shaking their heads in denial could be very soon walking in our shoes.

The writer is a freelance columnist.