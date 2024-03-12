Polio virus detected in sewage samples across Pakistan

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the presence of the poliovirus in sewage lines spanning the four provinces of Pakistan. Twelve districts across the country have tested positive for polio in sewage samples, as revealed in a technical report received by the Ministry of Health. This brings the total number of polio-positive sewage samples for the current year to 46.

Polio testing samples were collected from 11 cities between February 13 and 20. Among the confirmed cases, sewage from the Urban Environmental Site of Okara, Orangi Nala in Karachi Kemari, Muhammad Khan Colony in Karachi, and Haji Murid Goth in Karachi Central were found to be infected with the poliovirus. Additionally, sewage samples from cities including Karachi, Okara, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Islamabad, Kohat, Quetta, Peshawar, and Sibi have also tested positive for polio.

Further analysis identified polio-positive sewage in specific locations such as the Jacob Pumping Station in Hyderabad, Jacobabad Sadar Pumping Station, Sukhramka Pumping Station, Sabi Ganda Nala in Balochistan, Jatak Clay in Quetta, and Faqir Abad in Kohat. The Ministry of Health emphasizes the urgency of addressing the polio threat, especially given the rise in cases. Previous reports had confirmed polio in

sewage samples from Islamabad and three provinces. The ministry reported a record 14 sewage samples testing positive for polio in seven cities across Sindh, KP, and Balochistan, bringing the total for 2023 to 112. Cities such as Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, and Sukkur continue to harbor the poliovirus in their sewage. The recent findings underscore the persistent challenges in eradicating polio from Pakistan. Efforts to contain and eliminate the virus remain crucial, with the Ministry of Health urging continued vigilance and comprehensive vaccination campaigns to protect communities nationwide.