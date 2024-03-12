ICCI calls for reconciliation to tackle prevailing socio-economic issues

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Tuesday urged all segments of the society to work with enthusiasm and reconciliation as it is inevitable in current socio-economic circumstances of the country.

Heading an ICCI delegation which visited National Press Club (NPC), he said, “It is a requirement of the time that all institutions including Parliament, Media, and Business communities should work together for the country’s development.”

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that all segments should work for sorting prevailing economic issues being faced by the country.

The delegation met maiden office bearers of the NPC that are President Azhar Jatoi Khan, Secretary General Nayar Ali, Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi and others. Bakhtawari extended his best wishes to new office holders of the club and hoped that the new body will work for community development and enhancing the positive image of the country; it is the biggest club of journalists across the country.

Ahsan Zafar said that the ICCI would extend its complete support to the NPC to resolve the prevailing issues, in the country adding that the media role is important to build the positive image of the country in the world. The NPC also should play its role to keep all decision makers either that are in opposition or in ruling set-up on the same with one cause of national interest.

Elaborating media and commerce inter-linkage, President ICCI stated that these both are equally important for each other, adding that the chamber has been planning to launch some development projects in the city such as schools and hospitals from which Journalists would get equal benefit.

Secretary General United Business Group (UBG) Zafar Bakhtawri recalled that Pakistani journalists rendered many sacrifices during fulfillment of their professional responsibilities, adding that true journalists made special space and respect among all of us.

On the occasion, President NPC Azhar Jatoi paid thanks to the ICCI delegation and reiterated to jointly work with ICCI, adding that currently traders as well as Journalists are facing problems due to bad economic circumstances of the country. “We have to make collective efforts to bring the country back on track,” he said.

President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Afzal Butt said that the NPC has dynamic and long lasting relations with ICCI. He said that the chamber has always supported the press club in all thick and thin.

The ICCI delegation included Khalid Chauhdry, Naveed Malik, Saif Ur Rehman Khan, Nisar Mirza, Ishfq Chatta, Wasim Chauhdry, Babar Chaudhry, Naseeb Ilahi, Imtiaz Abbasi , Abbas Hashmi, Nasir Chauhdry, Amir Hamza and Zia Chauhdry.