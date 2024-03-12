Sri Lanka coach cherishes Bangladesh rivalry

Chittagong: Sri Lanka are fired up to fight against rivals Bangladesh in their strongest format when their one-day international series begins this week, coach Chris Silverwood said Tuesday.

The current tour has seen both teams needling each other over the first timed-out dismissal in the 146-year history of international cricket during their World Cup clash last year. Sri Lanka brought up the incident after clinching the tour’s Twenty20 series on Saturday, prompting Bangladesh to accuse their opponents of failing to move on.

“The rivalry is obviously great. I think we need good competition,” Silverwood told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s opener in Chittagong. “We’re going to play some competitive cricket. I expect exactly the same again… And obviously both teams will be looking for the same, I should imagine.”