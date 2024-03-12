Kolisi captaincy future in doubt as Springboks plan ahead

Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus said on Tuesday that it was uncertain whether double World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi would continue to lead the team. Speaking at a press conference in Cape Town, Erasmus said Kolisi’s contract with French club Racing 92 did not prevent him from playing for his country and that he would be considered for selection but not necessarily as captain.

“There are a lot of players who signed contracts with clauses that they will stop playing international rugby. Siya did not sign a clause like that so that tells you he wants to play for South Africa,” said Erasmus.

“He will be considered and I think he will play some Test matches.”

Kolisi, 32, captained the Springboks to victory in the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups but the flank forward will be 36 when the next World Cup is played in 2027.

Erasmus said he preferred to have a captain who was based in South Africa – “it would be great to give the guy a call and spend the weekend together to discuss plans” – but he needed to know whether it was “doable” for Kolisi to continue in the role. Erasmus said he had a good idea of which players would remain in contention for the 2027 World Cup defence, but added that older players remained part of his short-term plans. “We know exactly which players we think can last another year and we have given them specific tasks to help the youngsters before they leave here,” he said.