UK lands third for best European country to live in if you want to quit smoking

A new study has revealed the best EU countries to live in, plus the UK, if you want to stop smoking, with Ireland taking the top spot.

Online vape store, Go Smoke Free, analysed multiple factors to determine which country is the best to live in to stop smoking; factors include the percentage of smokers, the average cost of cigarettes, tobacco dependence support and the number of smoke-free areas. Each country was ranked individually and awarded a score out of ten for each category to determine the overall ranking.

Ireland comes out on top with a final score of 87.45, making it the best place in the EU to live if you want to quit smoking. Scoring a perfect 10 for the price of cigarettes, Ireland is the most expensive at 13.43 per pack. This is almost a 385 percent increase from Bulgaria, which has the lowest price, making smoking there a costly habit to continue.

Sweden, which ranks second, has a final score of 85.50. It has the lowest percentage of smokers at only 7 percent and the most smoke-free areas, earning a score of 10 for both. Sweden has a complete smoking ban in many public places, including restaurants, sports venues and public transport.

The United Kingdom places third, with a final score of 83.42. It has the second lowest percentage of smokers at 12%, resulting in a score of 8.57, as well as the second highest price of cigarettes at 10.26 per pack, leading to a score of 7.03.

The Netherlands take fourth place, with a final score of 71.15. It scores 9.27 for tobacco dependence support, with help available in most healthcare facilities and 8.57 for the share of individuals who smoke, which is 12 percent.

In fifth place is Spain, with a final score of 59.26. Although Spain ranks poorly for the price of cigarettes, receiving a score of only 1.65, the country does well for both dependence support and smoke-free areas, earning a score of 7.27 and 7.50, respectively.

On the other end of the scale, Bulgaria comes in first place, with a final score of 23.72. Bulgaria has the lowest price of cigarettes at only 2.77, resulting in a score of 0 and the second highest percentage of smokers – 38% – leading to a score of 1.14. It scores 0.91 for tobacco dependence support, with nicotine replacement therapy unavailable and cessation support also unavailable in both hospitals and offices of health professionals.

Croatia is second, with a final score of 30.27. It has the third highest percentage of smokers at 36 percent, leading to a score of 1.71. Croatia scores 3.75 for smoke-free areas, with only a complete ban in schools, universities and public transport.

Slovenia is third, with a final score of 31.17. At just 3.81 per pack of cigarettes, Slovenia receives a score of 0.98 in this category. It also ranks poorly for smoke-free areas, with a score of 2.50.

In fourth is Greece, with a final score of 34.70. The country has the highest percentage of smokers at 42 percent, resulting in a score of 0 and scores 1.33 for the price of cigarettes, which is 4.19.

Lithuania is fifth, with a final score of 37.76. The country comes last for dependence support, receiving a score of 0; Lithuania has no national toll-free quit line and no cessation support available in either hospitals or offices of health professionals. A spokesperson from Go Smoke Free commented: “Quitting smoking is no easy feat – it requires a lot of determination and personal discipline. There is no one-size-fits-all method when it comes to stopping.

“However, the environment you’re in can have a significant impact on your success; being around fewer people who smoke and having an accessible support system in place can all be extremely beneficial. This data certainly demonstrates the EU countries doing as much as possible to make quitting easier, as well as revealing those who still have some more work to do.”