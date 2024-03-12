Sana Javed’s post prompts reaction from Shoaib Malik

Karachi Kings’ all-rounder Shoaib Malik served husband goals with his comment on his wife Sana Javed’s latest picture post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, with more than 8 million followers, the ‘Sukoon’ star posted a new close-up picture of herself on Saturday, probably from one of her recent PSL match outings over the weekend. The single photo, captioned only with a spade emoji, sees the actor radiate marital bliss, in her sporty, all-black look. Apart from thousands of likes and comments from her followers, the snap received praising comments from her sister Tehmina, PSL presenter Erin Holland as well as her husband, Malik. He wrote, “Beautiful,” with a red heart emoji.

Pertinent to note that actor Sana Javed and the former skipper of the national cricket team, Shoaib Malik, took the Internet by storm in January this year, when they announced their marriage, amid the separation rumours from their previous partners.

Sharing a two-picture gallery from the intimate ceremony, the couple wrote, “Alhamdullilah “And We created you in pairs”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sana Javed is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Sukoon’, co-starring Ahsan Khan, Sidra Niazi and Khaqan Shahnawaz.

Helmed by the celebrated drama director Siraj-ul-Haque and written by Misbah Nausheen, ‘Sukoon’ airs every Wednesday and Thursday in prime time only on ARY Digital.