PHC grants bail to PTI Senator Shibli Faraz on 20 charges

The Peshawar High Court has sanctioned bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz. The decision comes as a relief for Faraz, who faces over 20 different legal charges across Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other Punjab locales.

During the bail hearing, the petitioner’s counsel highlighted the myriad of cases lodged against Senator Faraz, emphasizing his willingness to present himself before the respective courts. However, an apprehension of arrest had been a significant barrier to this compliance. Addressing these concerns, the High Court’s ruling not only grants Senator Faraz provisional freedom but also mandates his appearance before the concerned courts within a 20-day window.

This court order marks a pivotal moment for Senator Faraz, offering him an opportunity to engage with the legal proceedings arrayed against him. The decision is viewed by many as a testament to the judicial system’s adherence to principles of fairness and the rule of law, even amidst the politically charged atmosphere surrounding PTI members.