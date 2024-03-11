Christopher Bell pulls out an emotional victory for Joe Gibbs Racing at Phoenix

AVONDALE: Christopher Bell and the rest of Joe Gibbs Racing have been through more than their share of heartbreak in the desert.

Owner Joe Gibbs’ son, the team’s vice chairman, died unexpectedly in Phoenix two years ago. Last fall, a broken brake rotor spoiled Bell’s NASCAR Cup Series championship hopes in the Valley of the Sun.

Winning at Phoenix Raceway will never erase the anguish, but it’s certainly another step in the healing process.

Bell surged into the lead when Martin Truex Jr. was forced to pit and then pulled away for an emotional NASCAR Cup Series win at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday.