Scottie Scheffler demolishes the field to win at Bay Hill

ORLANDO: Scottie Scheffler figured the simple solution to his putting struggles was to quit trying so hard. That’s what he did at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and it wasn’t a fair fight.

The best in the world from tee to green, Scheffler didn’t miss a putt inside 15 feet on the weekend. On a tough Sunday at Bay Hill, he played bogey-free in the final group and closed with a 6-under 66, by two shots the best score of the final round.

The result was a five-shot victory, the largest at Bay Hill since Tiger Woods in 2012.

“It would be borderline unfair if he starts putting really good,” U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark said after finishing second. “I never want to wish ill on anybody, but if starts putting positive each week it’s going to be really hard to beat.” The positive was in reference to the “strokes gained” statistic, regarded as the most accurate measure. Scheffler usually is on the negative side, no tournament more glaring than the Memorial last year. He lost 8.5 shots to the field in putting and missed a playoff by one shot.

“His ball-striking is, honestly, on another level compared to everyone else right now,” Rory McIlroy said. “We knew if he started to hole putts, then this sort of stuff would happen.” Scheffler was simply unstoppable.

He holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the opening hole, built a three-shot lead at the turn and then poured it on as a Clark, Shane Lowry and Will Zalatoris were simply trying to survive Bay Hill.

Scheffler hit wedge to 8 feet for birdie on No. 10. He hit another wedge to 6 feet on No. 11. He made key par saves, and then poured in a 35-foot birdie on the 15th, letting out a yell with a light fist pump.

“Part of the problem is just trying too hard,” Scheffler said. “It´s frustrating to not have the best of myself, just because I know that I can putt really well. It´s not like I´ve been a bad putter my whole career. I´ve just gone through a stretch where it´s been tough.