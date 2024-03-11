Vanity Fair Oscars party 2024 red carpet

The Oscars 2024 – AKA Hollywood’s biggest night – isn’t complete without the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

The famed after party event is another chance to give a few more fashion moments outside the main Oscars 2024 red carpet.

After the main Oscars ceremony, stars make their way to Vanity Fair’s annual post-Oscars party, held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Most celebs that attended the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles swap out into a second glam look and join many other A-listers who didn’t get a chance to attend the actual awards show.

Many of Teen Vogue’s faves were in attendance, including Emma Chamberlain who wore a low cut white button down with a black corseted floor-length skirt. Model and reality television star Kendall Jenner wore Maison Margiela. The sheer gown from Margiela’s latest collection fit Jenner perfectly. One thing we know for sure this award season is that sheer is and will always be in. Besides Kendall Jenner, Sabrina Carpenter and Vanessa Hudgens also popped out in sheer outfits, reminding us that the riskier the outfit the better.

While it’s undeniable that some amazing looks come out of the main Oscars red carpet, we are pretty close to saying the Vanity Fair after party is where we get our favourite looks of the evening.