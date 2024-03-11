Faysal Quraishi and Narkin’s set to redefine fashion landscape with collaborative collection

Esteemed actor Faysal Quraishi is poised to redefine the landscape of style with the unveiling of the brand new FQ Collection in collaboration with renowned clothing brand Narkin’s. This highly anticipated collection will be presented from now until the culmination of Ramadan, offering a sophisticated amalgamation of elegance and refinement for discerning fashion enthusiasts. The official signing ceremony for the collaboration took place in Karachi at Koel Cafe on Thursday. Faysal Quraishi, celebrated for his iconic performances on screen and now his burgeoning influence in the realm of fashion, has forged a partnership with Narkin’s to curate a collection that epitomises modern luxury and timeless refinement. Drawing inspiration from his distinctive aesthetic and innate sense of style, the FQ Collection serves as a testament to Quraishi’s dedication to creativity and innovation in the realm of fashion.