Taylor Swift tops the list of Most Stylish Women in the Music Industry

New research has discovered the most fashionable women in the music industry, with Taylor Swift taking the top spot.

Fashion experts at Boohoo analysed the average number of US Google searches for style-related terms including ‘fashion’ and ‘style’ for 100 women in the music industry. The artists were ranked in order of whose style is searched for the most.

Taylor Swift takes the top spot, with 107,442 average monthly Google searches regarding her style. The 14-time Grammy winner is renowned for her fashion, with her recent Super Bowl outfit costing over $50,000, designed by Dion Lee. She paired this with a necklace with a number 87 pendant, a tribute to Travis Kelce’s jersey number. She is often photographed on the red carpet experimenting with different colours, textures and silhouettes, paired with her iconic red lip.

In second place is Stevie Nicks, with an average of 18,808 monthly Google searches for her outfits. Throughout her time with Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist, she has become a fashion icon. While she has evolved with the fashion trends through the years, especially in the 70s and 80s, she has always maintained a unique style. Widely influenced by the hippie subculture, she is known for mixed vintage patterns, flowy fabrics, flared sleeves and of course, her trademark platform boots.

Third on the list is R&B sensation Aaliyah, with an average of 15,601 monthly Google searches regarding her fashion. Baggy clothes were a staple in her wardrobe, often with bright colours and matching sets. From her crop tops to her iconic animal print Roberto Cavalli gown, her red carpet looks never failed to impress. Thirteen years after her tragic death, she is still renowned for her style. The fashion icon truly is One in a Million.

In fourth place is Beyoncé, with an average of 14,365 monthly Google searches about her style. No one does the red carpet like Beyoncé, often seen wearing bright colours, textures and statement pieces. She is also known for the dazzling bodysuits she wears during concerts. As we look forward to the release of Renaissance Act 2, Queen B’s outfits will continue to turn heads wherever she goes.

Lady Gaga is fifth, with an average of 11,298 monthly Google searches for her outfits. She is widely known for her unique and sometimes confusing sense of style, with her bold outfit choices often used to make a statement. She shocked the world when she attended the 2010 MTV Music Awards wearing a dress and headpiece made entirely of raw meat, which she later revealed was symbolic for women’s rights and the fact that she is “not a piece of meat.”