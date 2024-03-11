WWF vows to complete all housing projects within stipulated time

All housing projects for registered workers in the industrial sector would be completed in stipulated time periods across the country with all required facilities.

An official source told APP, that a mega project of 2056 residential flats in Peshawar for industrial workers had been completed and handed over to the workers since last year.

The sources said that the price of each flat was Rs 2.6 million, out of which a Rs 300,000 subsidy would be provided by the government and the remaining amount would be paid by the beneficiaries through easy installments. A three percent quota has been allocated for widows and two percent for persons with disabilities.

Those working in industries for three years are eligible for flats to be awarded on an ownership basis through a lucky draw in a transparent manner. It is the mega housing project of the KP Government, completed in line with the vision of the federal government to provide affordable and low-cost housing facilities for people.

The Labor Complex, having these residential flats, is equipped with all facilities, including drinking water, roads, mosques, schools, parks, grounds, electricity, and gas. Four large tube wells and overhead tanks have been constructed for uninterrupted water supply to its inhabitants.

The project has the facility of a school with 30 classrooms, constructed to provide quality education to the children of industrial workers and other segments of society at their doorsteps.

The Labor Complex’s Phase-I project was launched in 2011 and its Phase-II in 2013. However, the project was delayed due to a shortage of funding due to the lackluster approach of the past regimes at the center. The Workers Welfare Board (WWB) had planned to construct similar residential flats at Hattar, Mardan, Nowshera, and Peshawar for laborers and industrial workers under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

The KP Government has expedited work on the Jalozai Housing Project, on about 10,000 kanals, where construction work is underway on 1,320 residential flats and low-cost housing units for poor people and laborers.

Similarly, allotment letters for Hangu Housing Township, with an area of about 8300 kanals, were issued to people, persons with disabilities, widows, and government employees by the Provincial Housing Authority, Government of KP, under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

These mega projects would help thousands of poor people become owners of their houses and save their hard-earned money from being paid as rent.