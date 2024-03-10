CM Punjab wants model Ramazan bazaars to be ‘role model’

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif suddenly reached Model Ramazan Bazaar Control Room in Poonch House here on Sunday and reviewed the monitoring mechanism of the provincial model market control room.

The CM observed both district and PITB dashboards developed for the purpose, besides reviewing the Qeemat App dashboard. She was briefed by the authorities concerned about the data displayed on these dashboards.

She stressed on the importance of effective monitoring of the delivery of Ramadan Nigahban hampers at beneficiaries’ doorsteps. She said: “I will not tolerate any obstruction or neglect in this regard.”

The chief minister highlighted, “District Score Cards would be developed on the basis of performance of district administration in the delivery of Ramadan Nigahban hampers at beneficiaries’ doorsteps, and handling of other related issues thereof.”

She added that marks would be deducted for the violation of SOPs in this regard. By the 10th of Ramadan, Ramadan Nigahban hampers will reach all the needy, she informed and directed the authorities concerned to also include home delivery information in the dashboard.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta, and DG Industries Asif Ali Farrukh were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz has paid tribute to the martyred constable for embracing martyrdom due to firing of dacoits in Sargodha.

Constable Mohsin Abbas of the Muhafiz Squad deputed in the suburban area of Sargodha embraced martyrdom due to firing by dacoits in the course of patrolling.

In her message, the CM acknowledged that the martyred Constable Mohsin Abbas laid down his life for the sake of protecting the life and property of the people.

Maryam Nawaz added that sacrifice of the martyred constable would always be remembered.

The CM ordered the Inspector General of Police to look after the family members of martyred constable.

Separately, the chief minister took serious notice of the death of a student due to alleged torture of a teacher in Sargodha and sought a report from the Commissioner Sargodha Division in this regard.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to fix responsibility after conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. It is pertinent to mention that 14-year-old Samiullah had died due to corporal punishment by a teacher in Sargodha a day before.