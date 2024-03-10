PTI announces public gathering in Islamabad on March 23

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to hold a public gathering in Islamabad on the eve of Pakistan Day on March 23. According to details, PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat while addressing the party’s protest demonstration in Islamabad said that they would approach the Deputy Commissioner of the capital city to seek permission for the public gathering. “If the administration rejects our request, the PTI will move to the Islamabad High Court,” he added. Sher Afzal Marwat said that it is their right to hold a ‘peaceful’ protest as per the constitution. He also asked the authorities to immediately release the PTI leaders and workers who were arrested during their nationwide protest.