Sargodha poets contribution for Punjabi poetry’s development in 21st century

The roots of Punjabi language are found in the 7th century as it is considered the degenerated form of Prakrit language (the language that was used by the Aryas during the 3rd BC to 8th A D) and became stable in 10th A.D.

As Punjabi poetry became the main source of communication of masses to deliver the message efficiently and show the reflection of society so Muslim Sufi saints played a very important role in promoting Punjabi poetry. By following their footsteps, the poets of Sargodha played an imperative part in development of Punjabi literature especially the poetry.

There are some eminent Sargodha poets that formed the wonders of Punjabi poetry. They composed different genres of poetry and spread the message of peace, love and humanity between the people.

Sargodha remained the historical city in many perspectives. As it is not only the hub of defensive air forces and green citrus fields but also full of green for it’s literary services. It gave birth to many famous poets and writers. Ahmed Nadeem Qasimi, Aftab Ahmed Shah, Syed Wasi Shah, Prof. Haroon Ur Rasheed Tabasum and Muhammad Hayat Bhatti they all belong to Sargodha and earned fame forever. If we talk specifically about Punjabi poets Syed Qasim Shah, Mehmood Awan, Wazir Agha, Muhammad Hayat Bhati, Kawish Tamimi and Ghulam Muhammad Dard earned fame in this field. These poets worked on life philosophy and especially human behaviors. Following is the case study of a local Muslim Punjabi poet Muhammad Hayat Bhati in Sargodha. He had a wide scope in Punjabi poetry and added a glorified part in Punjabi literature.

Among famous Punjabi poets one most famous name is Muhammad Hayat Bhatti who is no doubt called Fakr-e-Sargodha. His poetry gave a new recognition to Sargodha. He has over 400 students in field of poetry including Mehar Ghulam Muhamad Dard, Ashiq Hussain Rahi, Mehar Nazir Ahmed, Haji Ismail Arshad, Shamshir Sajid, Shahid Kamoka, Muhammad Hanif Bala, Allah Dita Qaidi, Imtiaz Sialwi and Kawish Tamimi.

He started poetry during his student life in class 6th. He started from the Islamic narratives and wrote on the bravery of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) in Karbla. He believed that poetry is God gifted ability but not everyone is blessed with it. It’s only Allah’s will that He blessed him with that. That’s why he always starts poetic symposium with the name of Almighty Allah who blessed him with this special power for communication with others effectively.

Muhammad Hayat Bhatti knows very well human behaviors. He knows the ups and downs of life and human psychology. That’s why he writes on variety of topics covering the important aspects of human life. For instance ones of Allah, Praise of Holy Prophet (S.A.W.W), beliefs, advises, humanity, hope, patriotism, romance, praise of beauty, friendship, old memories, change of time, trust, sincerity of relations, sacrifices, comparisons, peace, relations, respect, achievements, ups and downs of life, class and status consciousness, glorification of past, goodwill, interlinking of human with nature, inner feelings, dialogue between friends and travelers, nature, reality of life, mortality and non living objects as living objects.

Although he started poetry in very early age but he focused on many Punjabi poetry genres including Hamd, Naat, Qaseeda, Dohry, Sehra, Nazam, Kafi, Ghazal, Musadas and Kabit. There is a wide path of Punjabi poetry in front of him.

Some of his famous work on the above mentioned genres is as follow: Hamd: Tu malik makhlooq sari da, Naat: Jadan Naat likhna lafzan di chaan ty, Song: Hik phul motiye da maar k jaga sohniye, Tiktaan do lye ly, Dohre: Assan kadan hun twady laiq jo rehy aan, Ghazal: Hik meean vich do talwarain, Sehra: Athar da sehra.

Many famous singers signed his poetry like Allah Ditta Lony waly and his son Nadeem Loony wala, Mansoor Malangi, Talib Hussain Dard, Arif Lohar, Malika tarunm Noor Jahan and Zille Huma. They are not only the big name of the singing industry but also have a great impact on society and have million of followers. They are master of melody and he writes songs in such a way that they became easier to understand and sing by the singers in rhythm and flow. It shows the quality work of Muhammad Hayat Bhatti.

He participates in many poetic symposiums all over the Pakistan including Khushab, Hadali, Soon Sakaisar, Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad, Bhera, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jhang, Sialkot etc. His Punjabi poetry book “Hayati Da Painda” published in July 2016, Sargodha in which chief guest Amir Sultan Cheema (previous M.P.A) appreciated his golden struggle for mother tongue Punjabi as his work will always remain in heart of Punjabi people. Many famous Punjabi poets participated in the ceremony like Lateef Shadai, Altaf Bharwana, Mehr Nazir Ahmed, Ashiq Hussain Rahi, Aqib Satyanwi, Momin Hashmi and Muhammad Hayat Qasami. A poetic symposium was also conducted for the audience.

Punjabi poetry remained the vital part of Punjabi literature as it promoted the cultural identity preserved heritage and advocated for social change. It played a role in challenging social norms, advocating for equality and inspiring movements for justice and empowerment. Punjabi poetry serves as a reflection of society’s values, struggles, and aspirations, influencing both individual attitude and collective consciousness. Many Punjabi poets, particularly the Sufi saints, played an important part in the development of literature. They not only spread the message of peace, love and humanity but also implemented by their actions.