Pompeu scores in stoppage time, St. Louis earns 2-2 draw with Austin

Célio Pompeu scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time and St. Louis City rallied for a 2-2 draw with Austin FC on Sunday night. Pompeu, who had one goal in 26 appearances last season, has scored twice in three matches for St. Louis City (1-0-2) this season. Tomas Totland had an assist on the equalizer. Matt Hedges took a crossing pass from Zan Kolmanic and scored in the 14th minute to give Austin (0-1-2) the lead and it stood at halftime. Eduard Löwen scored on a penalty kick in the 49th minute to pull St. Louis even. Löwen’s PK came after Austin’s Alexander Ring fouled Aziel Jackson. Austin regained the lead in the 51st minute on a header by Julio Cascante. Ring notched an assist. Brad Stuver saved five shots for Austin. Roman Bürki did not have a save for St. Louis City.