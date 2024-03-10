Waseem Abbas thinks Bilal Abbas Khan overacted in ‘Ishq Murshid’

Reacting to Bilal Abbas’s portrayal in the popular drama series Ishq Murshid, veteran actor Waseem Abbas recently revealed his thoughts regarding ‘overdoing’ of the role by the former.

He valued Bilal’s on-screen chemistry with his co-star during the open discussion with host Mukarram Kaleem, who brought up the drama’s popularity, but thought that it occasionally was eclipsed by a sporadic overacting. “I would say the drama has the prayers of a murshid (religious guide).

“Honestly, the episode I have watched that we are going to discuss now Farooq Rind is a very big director, a big name who has made incredible TV plays,” he added. However, Waseem said the latest from Rind has confused him by prioritising narrative over reality.

“I don’t understand how a reasonable man has rented out a room to a young and handsome boy and his daughter and him can romance each other on the rooftop for eight or so minutes,” Waseem contended. He also highlighted the inconsistent logic underlying this portrayal, “It’s not in a room, no. They choose a place in the open where if they were to get caught, there would be no room for excuses.”

Touching upon Bilal’s craft, Waseem said, “At certain points, Bilal Abbas overacts,” before describing a scene from the drama where he insists the former’s acting is excessively done and fails to match the conversation’s tone.

He added, “The play has amassed a billion views. He is a very handsome actor, he’s done a lot of good work, a very capable actor, no doubt about that but he’s overplaying his character.”

Remarking on the widely adored on-screen chemistry between Bilal and his co-star Durefishan Saleem, Waseem shared his theory as to why the series became popular. “I think people are hooked on the romantic scenes between the two. They both look very nice romancing each other,” he maintained that the show’s romance was ‘covering’ a lot of its faults.